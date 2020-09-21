Global  
 

Eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Condemning the MP's misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday, House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that it was a bad day.
