|
Eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Condemning the MP's misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday, House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that it was a bad day.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harivansh Narayan Singh Indian politician
Venkaiah Naidu studying footage, unruly Rajya Sabha MPs may face strict actionOpposition MPs who have been charged with unruly behaviour and who heckled deputy chairman Harivansh during passage of the two farm related bills in Rajya Sabha..
IndiaTimes
Rajya Sabha clears two farm bills, opposition moves no-trust motion against deputy chairAlleging “murder” of democracy, 12 opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh in protest against..
IndiaTimes
Opposition behaviour shameful, say Rajnath, 5 other senior mantrisComing out strongly in support of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, six senior ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, held a press conference..
IndiaTimes
Harivansh Singh thanks everyone for re-electing him as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
With U-turn on bills, BJD surprises manyIn a move that surprised political circles, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday opposed the two farm bills in the Rajya Sabha. This is the first time BJD..
IndiaTimes
Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India
BS Yediyurappa meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Rajya Sabha Chairman, MPs pay tribute to Ashok Gasti
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:13Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this