Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 MPs suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha Chairman over 'unruly behaviour'

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A day after farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition protests and verbal clashes, 8 MPs were suspended from the House for a week for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

The 8 MPs suspended from the House are Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajya Sabha Chairman, MPs pay tribute to Ashok Gasti

Rajya Sabha Chairman, MPs pay tribute to Ashok Gasti 03:13

 The Member of Parliaments (MPs) paid tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti on September 18. He passed away on September 17 due to coronavirus. Addressing in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien [Video]

Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien

TMC's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien on September 20 tried to justify the misconduct of MPs over agriculture reform bills in the Upper House by saying "MPs broke microphone in Rajya..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress [Video]

Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed disappointment over the senior ministers not condemning Deputy Chairman's behavior in their press conference on September 20. He further claimed the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh [Video]

What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Venkaiah Naidu studying footage, unruly Rajya Sabha MPs may face strict action

 Opposition MPs who have been charged with unruly behaviour and who heckled deputy chairman Harivansh during passage of the two farm related bills in Rajya Sabha...
IndiaTimes

Eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha over unruly behaviour

 Condemning the MP's misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday, House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that it was a bad day.
DNA

Opposition behaviour shameful, say Rajnath, 5 other senior mantris

 Coming out strongly in support of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, six senior ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, held a press conference...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this