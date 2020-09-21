8 MPs suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha Chairman over 'unruly behaviour'
Monday, 21 September 2020 () A day after farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition protests and verbal clashes, 8 MPs were suspended from the House for a week for unruly behaviour with the Chair.
The 8 MPs suspended from the House are Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of...
