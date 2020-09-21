Calvo_ke~254💯 RT @PaulAbuga5: @HomeboyzRadio @AndyYoung254 Being a Monday we come in Peace.. Let's get some juicy Vibes in Peace #THEJAMSESSION 5 seconds ago

BMT RT @ptbrennan11: All Christians devote their lives to building the Kingdom of God. (This kind of cheap, ignorant misinterpretation of Barre… 9 seconds ago

Miss T Sonam ♡ RT @DalaiLama: The time has come to accept that if we're talking about peace in the world, we first have to create peace within ourselves.… 10 seconds ago

Cathie Eaton, LCPC, GCDF, NCC RT @GradInSoup: When I expressed my desire to leave academia, my mentor (clearly annoyed) told me that a 9-5 industrial job will feel stagn… 17 seconds ago

Hilary ‘… the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-con… https://t.co/bSaGzFvBSD 17 seconds ago

Henry Ekebosi RT @Nelsonigwejnr: Rest in peace to anybody that will come out on 1st Oct in the name of marching in #biafraland come out and March to ur g… 33 seconds ago

Onayomipo RT @Damilola_Xabi: @uslenow @goal Please, come and go in peace. ✌️ 42 seconds ago