Orthopaedic doc dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A 57-year-old orthopaedic doctor, Surajit Nandi, of Kolkata's Vidyasagar State General Hospital has died of Covid-19, sources said on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this