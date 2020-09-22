Global  
 

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman brings tea for protesting suspended MPs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The suspended eight MPs of the Rajya Sabha, who were all night sitting in the Parliament premises to protest against their suspension, had a surprise visitor on Tuesday morning. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh brought tea and snacks for them.

Congress MP Ripun Bora, who was also suspended, said...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises 02:18

 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh brought morning tea for the suspended MPs who are protesting in the Parliament premises against their suspension from the upper house. The MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on September 21 for their 'unruly behaviour.'...

