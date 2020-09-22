Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman brings tea for protesting suspended MPs
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () The suspended eight MPs of the Rajya Sabha, who were all night sitting in the Parliament premises to protest against their suspension, had a surprise visitor on Tuesday morning. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh brought tea and snacks for them.
Congress MP Ripun Bora, who was also suspended, said
