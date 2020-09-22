Global  
 

Suspended opposition Rajya Sabha MPs end sit-in

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Eight suspended opposition Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex after the opposition decided to boycott the remaining session in the Upper House.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended 09:17

 Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and...

Kejriwal targets govt over passage of farm Bills, lauds protest by suspended RS MPs

 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the passage of the "dangerous" farm Bills without division of votes in Rajya Sabha,..
IndiaTimes
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises [Video]

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh brought morning tea for the suspended MPs who are protesting in the Parliament premises against their suspension from the upper house. The MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on September 21 for their 'unruly behaviour.' Congress MP Ripun Bora said, "Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea and snacks for us." "No one from the government has come to enquire about us. Many Opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show their solidarity with us," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha stage walkout

 The Congress was the first to walkout from the House along with members of the AAP, TMC and Left parties. The members of all these three parties are among those..
IndiaTimes

RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi [Video]

RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi

Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56
Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh [Video]

Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh called Rajya Sabha ruckus, an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values. Singh said, "I believe that it was not just an incident that happened in Rajya Sabha. The attack on the Deputy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59
Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News [Video]

Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met President Ram Nath Kovid on Monday requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Eight opposition members were..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38

Related news from verified sources

