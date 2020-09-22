|
Suspended opposition Rajya Sabha MPs end sit-in
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Eight suspended opposition Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex after the opposition decided to boycott the remaining session in the Upper House.
