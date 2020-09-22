Global  
 

Election Commission to take call on visiting Bihar in next 2-3 days: CEC Sunil Arora

DNA Tuesday, 22 September 2020
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that a decision would be taken in the next two to three days to visit Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said on Monday.
News video: People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav 01:44

 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission announcement of Bihar polls. We are composed as people of Bihar made up their mind to wash away...

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer [Video]

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Bihar Chief Election Officer HR Srinivasa on September 25 said that the first phase of Assembly elections will be done in 71 constituencies, 94 in second phase and 78 constituencies in third phase. Postal ballet facility will be available only for voters above 80 years; persons will disability and COVID positive people only.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

