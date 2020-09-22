Election Commission to take call on visiting Bihar in next 2-3 days: CEC Sunil Arora

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer



Bihar Chief Election Officer HR Srinivasa on September 25 said that the first phase of Assembly elections will be done in 71 constituencies, 94 in second phase and 78 constituencies in third phase. Postal ballet facility will be available only for voters above 80 years; persons will disability and COVID positive people only.

