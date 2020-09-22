Global  
 

Karnataka reports 6,974 new Covid-19 cases; total infections breach two lakh mark in Bengaluru

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,974 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,33,850 and death toll to 8,228, the health department said.
