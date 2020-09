Mumbai: Pawandham gets nod to reopen COVID-19 centre Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In the wake of the growing number of novel Coronavirus cases, the BMC has instructed Pawandham, the Jain temple at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West, to once again set up the COVID-19 centre. The civic body had asked the management to shut down the facility just last month.



According to the BMC's letter to the Pawandham... 👓 View full article

