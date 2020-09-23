PM Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis among TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago New video shows moment bunch of gas-filled balloons EXPLODES at birthday party for Indian PM



Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday yesterday (September 19th) with parties and rallies across the country. An event in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago Watch: Balloon blast at PM Modi birthday fest in Chennai, BJP workers injured



A mishap occurred during celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in Chennai on September 17. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party had collected helium balloons as part of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this