PM Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis among TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020

Zee News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google, London-based Indian-origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh, a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests are among the TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2020.
