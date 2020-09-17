Sensex ends 66 points lower; Bharti Airtel crashes 8%

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on September 22 while Asian markets opened weak after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 301 points or 0.79 per cent at 37,733 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 66 points or 0.59 per cent at...
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downswing during the afternoon session on Monday with across-the-board sell-off amid weak global cues. In Asian markets, the sell-off was triggered after the..