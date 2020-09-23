Global  
 

MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi for Covid-19. Angadi (65) had tested positive for coronavirus on September 11. PM Narendra Modi condoled the Union minister's death and said that Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka.
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi [Video]

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale [Video]

Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Roll on-Roll off service from Nelamangala in Karnataka to Bale in Maharashtra. RORO is Multimodal service that ensures seamless transportation of goods from one place to another. It will transport essential commodities between agriculture mandis of Bengaluru and Solapur. Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, environment friendly, services for the truck operators and industries.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry: PM Modi at Covid-19 review meet

 Only 60 districts in seven states of the country are a cause of worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while chairing a Covid-19 review..
IndiaTimes

Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19

 President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Is your conduct consistent with claim for fair trial, investigation: Delhi high court to Mehul Choksi

 The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked Mehul Choksi, an accused in the $2 billion PNB scam who went to the US for treatment and ended up taking citizenship of..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation with CMs, representatives of 7 states with high caseload

 PM Modi on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation with chief ministers and other representatives of 7 high-case-load states through video conference...
IndiaTimes
Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers [Video]

Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers

As the national capital's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 2.53 lakh-mark, Delhi's health minister briefed the media about the situation regarding hospital beds. Satyendar Jain revealed that Delhi currently has a little over 15,800 hospital beds, of which 7,051 are occupied. This means that around 55% of Delhi's hospital beds are still unoccupied. However, Jain clarified that some private hospitals are facing issues regarding beds, especially in the intensive care unit (ICU). Commenting on the Covid statistics, he said that Delhi's daily positivity ratio was at 7%, according to the 7 days' moving average. This was lower than the 8.5-9% which was being seen recently. Jain said that there seemed to be a plateauing in cases in the capital. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India

If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor [Video]

If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor

As clinical trials of different COVID-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can expect a vaccine as early as the starting of next year. "Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine is underway in India with a good sample size of more than 600 motivated volunteers. Any vaccine will come by mid-next year, if everything goes as planned," Community Medicine Department head added. On the Sero-survey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rai said the survey only shows the direction of infection while testing shows the actual number of infections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

PM to chair Covid review meeting with CMs of seven high-burden states

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven high-burden states on Wednesday to review..
IndiaTimes
'Want to extend Karnataka Assembly session for 1 more week': DK Shivakumar [Video]

'Want to extend Karnataka Assembly session for 1 more week': DK Shivakumar

While speaking to media in Bengaluru on September 21, Karnataka Congress president and Congress leader DK Shivakumar spoke on Karnataka Assembly session. He said, "1,600 questions put before the Karnataka Assembly by our members. There are a lot of issues to be discussed and among them are issues of corruption, failure in handling COVID-19, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and rain causing havoc." "We want to extend the Assembly session by a week/for next 1 more week," DK Shivakumar added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Modi Govt committed to implementing Swaminathan Commission report: Smriti Irani [Video]

Modi Govt committed to implementing Swaminathan Commission report: Smriti Irani

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 23, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on agriculture reform bills recently passed in Parliament. She said, "Congress in its 10 years in power didn't implement the Swaminathan Committee Report. Modi Government implemented the report and gave 1.5 times higher Minimum Support Price (MSP). Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs 90,000 crore was transferred in the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers." "Narendra Modi government is committed to implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report. The government announced the MSP rates for 2020-21 in the Parliament. It is our constitutional promise to the farmers. MSP system will continue," Smriti Irani added. "It is clear that the Narendra Modi government is committed to farmers' welfare. We have to understand that when the government says something in the Parliament, it is a sovereign promise to people of the nation," Smriti Irani further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Modi raises red flag for India's 60 districts with CMs

 rime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised a red flag about 60 districts of the country spread across seven states, as far as their handling of the current..
IndiaTimes

Rs 517 crore spent on PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015: MEA

 Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total, according to the ministry of external...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami urges PM Narendra Modi to include experts from Tamil Nadu in panel studying Indian culture

 The Chief Minister’s letter expressed surprise on how the Ministry of Culture, which is responsible for this initiative, happened to ignore experts from the...
Zee News

