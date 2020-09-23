|
MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi for Covid-19. Angadi (65) had tested positive for coronavirus on September 11. PM Narendra Modi condoled the Union minister's death and said that Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suresh Angadi Indian politician
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Coronavirus at AIIMSSuresh Angadi is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.
DNA
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Andhra CM seeks Rs 17,060 crore 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with Covid-19 pandemic
IndiaTimes
Only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry: PM Modi at Covid-19 review meetOnly 60 districts in seven states of the country are a cause of worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while chairing a Covid-19 review..
IndiaTimes
Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News
Covid roundup: PM reviews situation in worst-hit states, Oxford vaccine trial in US & more
IndiaTimes
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Is your conduct consistent with claim for fair trial, investigation: Delhi high court to Mehul ChoksiThe Delhi high court on Wednesday asked Mehul Choksi, an accused in the $2 billion PNB scam who went to the US for treatment and ended up taking citizenship of..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation with CMs, representatives of 7 states with high caseloadPM Modi on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation with chief ministers and other representatives of 7 high-case-load states through video conference...
IndiaTimes
Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India
If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:26Published
Karnataka State in southern India
PM to chair Covid review meeting with CMs of seven high-burden statesPrime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven high-burden states on Wednesday to review..
IndiaTimes
'Want to extend Karnataka Assembly session for 1 more week': DK Shivakumar
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:29Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Modi Govt committed to implementing Swaminathan Commission report: Smriti Irani
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09Published
Modi raises red flag for India's 60 districts with CMsrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised a red flag about 60 districts of the country spread across seven states, as far as their handling of the current..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this