MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus

Modi Govt committed to implementing Swaminathan Commission report: Smriti Irani



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 23, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on agriculture reform bills recently passed in Parliament. She said, "Congress in its 10 years in power didn't implement the Swaminathan Committee Report. Modi Government implemented the report and gave 1.5 times higher Minimum Support Price (MSP). Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs 90,000 crore was transferred in the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers." "Narendra Modi government is committed to implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report. The government announced the MSP rates for 2020-21 in the Parliament. It is our constitutional promise to the farmers. MSP system will continue," Smriti Irani added. "It is clear that the Narendra Modi government is committed to farmers' welfare. We have to understand that when the government says something in the Parliament, it is a sovereign promise to people of the nation," Smriti Irani further stated.

