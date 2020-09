You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes



Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43 Published 9 hours ago COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:45 Published 10 hours ago India struggles to contain COVID-19 crisis



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding talks with state leaders to discuss how to combat the coronavirus as more than 83,000 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this