Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has banned flights to and from India from Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official document. In a circular issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was "suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India? 04:36

 Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights...

