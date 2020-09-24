Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Rajnath Singh postponed in view of MoS Suresh Angadi's demise
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to inaugurate the 43 BRO bridges across seven states and Union Territories on Thursday, but the Defence Ministry postponed the event in view of the death of Suresh Angadi, the Minister of State (MoS), Railways.
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the...
Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned Parliamentarian”. Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after getting infected. The minister had urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested. Anadi was seen as an influential BJP leader from the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Watch the full video for more details.
