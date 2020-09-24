Allahabad High Court turns down plea to rename itself

The first trials using a cinema complex to host a jury will begin next week ina bid to address the court case backlog worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.Interview with Tim Barraclough, director of the Judicial Office for Scotland.From Tuesday, some High Court cases in Edinburgh and Livingston will...
The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
A 24-year-old woman approached a family court when she was allegedly defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. During the lockdown period, the young woman, her two..