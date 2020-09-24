Allahabad High Court turns down plea to rename itself

Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case



The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago

High-Risk Domestic Violence Court aims to reduce Cuyahoga’s high number of incidents, deaths



There is a new effort to reduce the number of domestic violence assaults and homicides in Cuyahoga County. The High-Risk Domestic Violence Court in Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas began screening.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:19 Published 3 days ago