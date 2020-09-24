Global  
 

Allahabad High Court turns down plea to rename itself

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea to rename itself either as the Prayagraj High Court or the Uttar Pradesh High Court.

A Lucknow bench of the high court dismissed the lawsuit, filed in the form a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), terming it as a 'publicity stunt litigation'.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashok...
