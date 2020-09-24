Global  
 

Are you really that old? Modi asks Milind Soman on Fit India anniversary

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness enthusiasts on Thursday after the completion of one year of the Fit India movement including cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Milind Soman.

"Fitness is key to competition," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that during COVID times fitness has got a new...
Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Virat Kohli on fitness mantra & 'Yo-Yo' test 08:05

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event. "I realised that...

