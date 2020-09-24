Global  
 

I never wear face mask, says minister; later accepts mistake

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was in Indore to participate in a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government's Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, state home minister and BJP leader...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises 01:47

 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19...

