I never wear face mask, says minister; later accepts mistake

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BJP minister says he 'does not wear a mask', stokes controversy | Oneindia News



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had stoked a controversy on Wednesday when he said that he doesn't wear a mask. He was at an event in Indore and when asked why he wasn't wearing a face.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published 3 hours ago Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund



A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 6 days ago Watch what PM Narendra Modi wants as birthday gift



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed what he wants as his birthday gift. ‘Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this