Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan land in Mumbai amid media chaos — watch video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan landed in Mumbai a couple of minutes ago. The media frenzy around their arrival forced them to take an alternative exit. Scroll down to watch the video and see pictures...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai to appear before NCB

Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai to appear before NCB 01:21

 Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan arrived in Mumbai from Goa on September 24. She was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sara has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear before the agency on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh...

