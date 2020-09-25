Global  
 

COVID-19: Mumbai records highest number of fatalities in Maharashtra

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dipped on Thursday, as fewer than 20,000 cases were reported, taking the total tally to 12.82 lakh. Mumbai, however, continued to report more than 2,000 cases on Thursday along with 54 COVID-related deaths as more than 27,000 patients are currently being treated in the city....
