Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, one of the finest exponents of ODI cricket, and a commentator, died at a hotel at Nariman Point on Thursday. He was associated with a TV channel's commentary team for the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was in Mumbai for this. Due to COVID-19, the current season of IPL is...