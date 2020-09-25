Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya of Friday, saying his life is an example of social harmony and patriotism.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: PM Modi says oppn misleading farmers, urges BJP workers to spread awareness

PM Modi says oppn misleading farmers, urges BJP workers to spread awareness 06:28

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP workers to spread awareness on new farm bills. He slammed opposition and said they are misleading farmers. PM Modi was addressing BJP workers on Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary. "BJP workers should explain new farm bills to farmers in simple...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing [Video]

HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed electric pottery wheels via video conferencing on September 30. He distributed the pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

'His saga of valor will continue to inspire': PM Modi, Amit Shah remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account to remember 'the brave son of Mother India'.
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary [Video]

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Harsh Vardhan pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 104th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other BJP leaders paid floral..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi pay tributes to former PM | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi pay tributes to former PM | Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday. Rajiv Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

5,000 patients discharged after treatment from Delhi's largest Covid centre

 The over 10,000 bed Sardar Patel Covid care centre at the Radha Soami Beas in south Delhi, inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on June 27, has 1,317...
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

 Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya of Friday, saying his...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •newKerala.com

World Tourism Day: Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ today

 On the occasion of World tourism day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ which is a four-day long event held...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this