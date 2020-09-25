|
Amit Shah pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya of Friday, saying his life is an example of social harmony and patriotism.
