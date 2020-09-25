|
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poll dates to be announced by Election Commission today
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The poll dates for Bihar assembly elections 2020 are set to be announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through a press conference at 12.30 pm.
