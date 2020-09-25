Global  
 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poll dates to be announced by Election Commission today

DNA Friday, 25 September 2020
The poll dates for Bihar assembly elections 2020 are set to be announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through a press conference at 12.30 pm.
