Tablighis didn't spread COVID-19 or religion, rules Bombay High Court

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
In a significant verdict, the Bombay High Court's Nagpur Bench has ruled that a group of Myanmarese nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi in March were not responsible for the spread of Covid-19 nor indulged in propagating their religion. This is the second major verdict of Bombay High Court on the issue of...
