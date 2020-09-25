It's Judgement Day on Nov 10 with Bihar election results and IPL Final scheduled for same day

Global  
 

DNA Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Election Commission has announced that the results for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 10, the same day the IPL Final is scheduled for.
