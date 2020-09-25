It's Judgement Day on Nov 10 with Bihar election results and IPL Final scheduled for same day

Bihar polls: BJP chief on campaign amid Covid, says Nitish to lead alliance



Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the members of the party's Bihar working committee. He made it clear that incumbent Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), will lead the alliance which also includes Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Nadda said that whenever the three parties have jointly fought Bihar elections, they have won. He also addressed party workers about campaigning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that BJP workers must reach out to people regarding political issues while ensuring that the former protect themselves. He appealed to workers to hold small meetings and rely on door-to-door campaigning. Bihar is likely to go to polls later this year. It will be the first major election in India amid the ongoing pandemic. Bihar has had over 1.19 lakh Covid cases so far with over 500 deaths. The Election Commission has released special guidelines regarding campaigning and voting during the outbreak. Watch the full video for more.

