|
It's Judgement Day on Nov 10 with Bihar election results and IPL Final scheduled for same day
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Election Commission has announced that the results for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 10, the same day the IPL Final is scheduled for.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bihar State in Eastern India
COVID: 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits arranged for Bihar polls
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Bihar assembly polls to be held in three phases, counting on November 10The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for Bihar assembly elections. The polls will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and November..
IndiaTimes
Election commission body which oversees elections
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poll dates to be announced by Election Commission todayThe poll dates for Bihar assembly elections 2020 are set to be announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through a press conference at 12.30 pm.
DNA
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Race to power heats up as politicians start switching sidesAssembly elections are likely to be held in Bihar in October-November this year, although the Election Commission has not yet announced the dates. Meanwhile,..
DNA
Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavitsNCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election..
IndiaTimes
Bihar polls: BJP chief on campaign amid Covid, says Nitish to lead alliance
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51Published
Bihar Legislative Assembly Lower house of the bicameral legislature of the Indian state of Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav not acceptable as leader, 'Mahagathbandhan' will break before polls: Ram Kripal YadavNo coalition party of "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) is willing to accept Tejashvi Yadav as its leader and the alliance is likely to break before Bihar..
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh street vendors to get I-cards along with interest-free loans: CM Shivraj Singh ChouhanAt least 27 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh are going to face by-election along with the Bihar Assembly election 2020. Shivraj Singh Chouhan became..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this