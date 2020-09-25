Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vodafone wins arbitration against India for tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Vodafone has won the case against India over a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague has ruled that the conduct of India's tax department is in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment.

Voafone had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016 due to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in ₹14,200 crore tax dispute case

 The British telecom giant moved the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016.
Hindu


Tweets about this