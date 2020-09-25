Vodafone wins arbitration against India for tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Vodafone has won the case against India over a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore.



The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague has ruled that the conduct of India's tax department is in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment.



Voafone had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016 due to... 👓 View full article

