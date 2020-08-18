Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC

Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC 01:12

 While exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Pakistan's sole objective as a member of this Council is to distract the attention of international...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist [Video]

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist

A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gulzar said, "Minorities are suffering for the past 73 years in Pakistan. I would like the world to know that a lot of Christians have left Pakistan due to fear of being persecuted by Blasphemy law. They are languishing in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."She said, "Every year 1000 minor Christian Hindu and Sikh girls are kidnapped and forcefully converted and married to their kidnappers". A 37 year old Christian man Asif Pervez refused to accept Islam and was arrested in 2013 under Blasphemy law has now sentenced to death. A 14 year old Hindu girl named Mehek Kumari was abducted on her way to school in Jacobabad and forcefully converted to Islam and married to her abductor. Gulzar added, "I request the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene in this situation. Thousands of Pakistani minority refugees are languishing all over the world. At least they should be settled in Europe and Canada so that their nightmare can be over."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Balochistan suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, activist told UN [Video]

Balochistan suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, activist told UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years". A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnapping, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate." He added, considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams [Video]

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) infinite hunger strike entered third day on August 28 as they are demanding to postpone JEE and NEET exams. The student wing of opposition Congress party..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
Study reveals the new realities small business owners are facing because of the pandemic [Video]

Study reveals the new realities small business owners are facing because of the pandemic

Forty-four percent of small business owners think it's likely that changes they've made to their businesses due to COVID-19 will be permanent, according to new research. Pivots like remote work,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan | India News https://t.co/DJHoBPsWPY 4 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan https://t.co/7Tjvd39jpK 10 minutes ago

GSSohal2020

Gurdeep Singh Sohal RT @TOIWorld: UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan https://t.co/s46Cz7LTLl 11 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories 'Vacate areas of J&K under illegal occupation' https://t.co/7gcR8QMOae 14 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan https://t.co/s46Cz7LTLl 15 minutes ago

RajeshK56690739

Rajesh Kumar RT @ani_digital: UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XBcWLAHH… 18 minutes ago

reenabhardwaj

REENA BHARDWAJ UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan ⁦@ambtstirumurti⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/eQrtgYMqkX 34 minutes ago

ani_digital

ANI Digital UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan Read @ANI Story |… https://t.co/Yfq4JCuITR 37 minutes ago