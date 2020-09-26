Global  
 

India exercises its Right to Reply at UN in response to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Zee News Saturday, 26 September 2020
Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Khan`s comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan`s statements.
 Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements....

