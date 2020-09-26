India exercises its Right to Reply at UN in response to Pakistan on Kashmir issue
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Khan`s comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan`s statements.
India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has..
