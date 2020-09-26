COVID-19: Why does Pune lead all-India cases? Top govt official breaks it down
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Over 40 per cent of Punekars are now suspected to have COVID-19 antibodies. Senior advisor to Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, feels one can expect herd immunity to set in soon. In a chat with mid-day, Dr Salunkhe, head of Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention Control...
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held review meeting with District Administration officials of Pune over COVID-19 situation on September 11. The total cases in Pune risen to 2,06,290. Number of active..