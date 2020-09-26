Election Commission issues guidelines to hold 'free, fair and safe' assembly election in Bihar Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued guidelines for holding a 'free, fair, and safe assembly election' in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and safe election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar before the cessation of its term," a statement from the EC said on Friday.


