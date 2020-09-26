Election Commission issues guidelines to hold 'free, fair and safe' assembly election in Bihar
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued guidelines for holding a ‘free, fair, and safe assembly election’ in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and safe election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar before the cessation of its term," a statement from the EC said on Friday.
Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad...