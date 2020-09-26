Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Commission issues guidelines to hold 'free, fair and safe' assembly election in Bihar

Zee News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued guidelines for holding a ‘free, fair, and safe assembly election’ in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and safe election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar before the cessation of its term," a statement from the EC said on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out 03:31

 Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer [Video]

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Bihar Chief Election Officer HR Srinivasa on September 25 said that the first phase of Assembly elections will be done in 71 constituencies, 94 in second phase and 78 constituencies in third phase...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Election Commission issues guidelines to hold ‘free, fair and safe’ assembly election in Bihar | Bihar News https://t.co/IwRuuGji9k 44 minutes ago

YadavaSwati

Swati YadavA RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #ElectionCommission issues guidelines to hold 'free, fair and safe' assembly election in #Bihar https://t.co/6W13yYfFwD 1 hour ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #ElectionCommission issues guidelines to hold 'free, fair and safe' assembly election in #Bihar https://t.co/6W13yYfFwD 1 hour ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 Bihar Elections 2020: Election Commission Issues Counting Day Guidelines to Ensure Distancing Norms https://t.co/bDKK4FBCNZ 9 hours ago