MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCB group released, check steps to download Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday at the Maharashtra CET official website. Candidates who registered for the exam can download it from mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. 👓 View full article

