Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said. The earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 12:02 pm at a depth of 120 km.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
J&K: Pak initiates ceasefire along LoC in Keran, Machhal sectorsOn Wednesday night, one Indian soldier was killed in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Wednesday..
DNA
J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Keran, Machhal sectorsOn Wednesday night, one Indian soldier was killed in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Wednesday..
DNA
J-K to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
J&K: 3 soldiers killed in Pak shelling along LoCTwo soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in J&K's Naugam sector on Thursday, officials..
IndiaTimes
