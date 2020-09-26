Global  
 

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said. The earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 12:02 pm at a depth of 120 km.
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

