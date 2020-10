Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from October 1: Deputy CM Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Meghalaya government has decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, after a gap of more than six months, and issued necessary guidelines to ensure safety of one and all at the shrines, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday. 👓 View full article

