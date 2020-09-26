Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wishes pour in from political leaders as former PM Manmohan Singh turns 88

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Wishes poured in from various political leaders for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's birthday on Saturday.

Leader of the Congress party in Loksabha, Adhir Chowdhury, in a tweet, said, "Today is the birthday of a great personality Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, may the almighty smile upon him...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey 02:28

 Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has hinted at taking the political plunge ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar later in the year. The top cop has been in the news recently for his ‘aukaat’ jibe at Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Pandey had also taken on the Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan [Video]

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot welcomes formation of 3-member committee by Sonia Gandhi [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot welcomes formation of 3-member committee by Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital on August 10. While briefing the media about the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Wishes pour in from political leaders as former PM Manmohan Singh turns 88 https://t.co/tw9AZtWMy2 1 hour ago

omgoa_dot_com

Goa News #GoaDiary_Goa_News_External Narendra Modi 70th Birthday LIVE Updates: ‘Seva Saptah’ Observed, Wishes Pour in From… https://t.co/cLjeDXNxyd 1 week ago

Sandeep71121431

Sandeep Choudhury RT @ttindia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in from top dignitaries, including President and Vice Pr… 1 week ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in from top dignitaries, including President… https://t.co/NatIrIYbny 1 week ago