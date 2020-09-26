Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
• India •
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
India News
>
MHT CET 2020 admit card released: Everything you want to know about it
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
MHT CET 2020 admit card released: Everything you want to know about it
Saturday, 26 September 2020 (
3 minutes ago
)
Candidates can also download the MHT CET admit card from mahacet.org website.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Apple Inc.
Amazon
Supreme Court of the United States
Joe Biden
Facebook
Paris
Amy Coney Barrett
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Paris Attack
Tory Lanez
Amber Alert
Amy Barrett
Vodafone
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court
Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi
Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone camera
Donald Trump labels Joe Biden too 'low-energy' to be President