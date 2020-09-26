Global  
 

India's vaccine production, delivery capacity will help humanity in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020
India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly through a video message on Saturday. "Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .
