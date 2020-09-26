|
India's vaccine production, delivery capacity will help humanity in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly through a video message on Saturday. "Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission to ease lives in Ladakh
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:33Published
PM Modi holds virtual bilateral Summit with Sri Lankan counterpart
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19 Live Updates: Latest News and AnalysisThe pandemic has been a significant, and tough, setback for working women. The governor of Bali, who reopened the Indonesian island to domestic tourism, has..
NYTimes.com
Equine Biotech, IISc startup, develops indigenous COVID-19 test kit for RT-PCR diagnosis in 1.5 hoursEquine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called "GlobalTM diagnostic kit"..
DNA
Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warnsTexas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia likely to be shifted out of ICU after condition improves: OfficialSisodia is the second Delhi Cabinet minister after Jain to test positive for COVID-19.
DNA
United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations
Venezuela’s Maduro refutes UN human rights concerns
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this