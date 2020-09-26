India's vaccine production, delivery capacity will help humanity in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi

Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission to ease lives in Ladakh



The Central government started work on Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh which aims to provide safe drinking water supply to every household by December 2022. Ladakh poses a massive challenge owing to its extreme weather and rough terrain. The water gets frozen in the pipeline during winter disrupting the supply. Various maintenance and technical systems are being incorporated in these projects under the guidance proposed by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS). In Ladakh, the proposed projects are expected to cover 125 villages in the next two years. The pilot projects are soon to be commenced in Matho and Saboo villages. The entire project is budgeted at around Rs 362 crore. Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide safe and adequate drinking water to every household through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs).

