Shiromani Akali Dal quits BJP-led NDA alliance; rift widened over farmers' issues

DNA Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Days after party MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the cabinet over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over contention regarding the farmers' issues, religious and cultural contentions, a party statement confirmed on this day.
