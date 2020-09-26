Shiromani Akali Dal quits BJP-led NDA alliance; rift widened over farmers' issues
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Days after party MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the cabinet over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over contention regarding the farmers' issues, religious and cultural contentions, a party statement confirmed on this day.
Farmers intensified their protests across the country on Friday. Several roads were blocked by the protesting farmers. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh occupied the streets and several political parties joined the protests. Congress workers, AAP, Samajwadi Party workers joined protesting farmers. Delhi-Noida...
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between farmers towards the new farm bills, it is duty of government to address the farmers, we had expectation that the matter will be discussed via select committee and farmers' voice will be heard," said Majithia. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the bills.
