The Kapil Sharma Show, 13th September 2020, written update: Annu Kapoor recounts how he was once mistaken for Anil Kapoor and received a bigger cheque

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu spotted in Mumbai



Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published on August 21, 2020 Janhvi Kapoor on why she won’t disable comments | Gunjan Saxena | Aur Batao



Actor Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Janhvi shares her experience as she.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:40 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this