The Kapil Sharma Show, 13th September 2020, written update: Annu Kapoor recounts how he was once mistaken for Anil Kapoor and received a bigger cheque
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () One of India's most versatile actors, Annu Kapoor, graced The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday, and brought the house down with his jokes, throwback stories, songs, dances and stole the show to such an extent that even host Kapil Sharma took a backseat
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published