Thiruvananthapuram: Women manhandle YouTube vlogger over offensive video

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dr Vijay P Nair – a YouTube vlogger who had made a video that insulted women rights activists and feminists – was manhandled by three women at his residence-cum-office at Gandhari Amman Kovil Road under Thampanoor police station limits on Saturday. Veteran dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal barged into his residence around 4pm, poured black oil over him and forced him to apologize for his regressive remarks on women. They also live streamed the event on social media.
