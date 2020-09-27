|
PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, calls him symbol of bravery and courage
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A day before the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighter and called him the symbol of bravery and courage.
