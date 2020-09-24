Global  
 

President Kovind gives nod to three farm bills cleared by Parliament

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges 04:12

 Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or...

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam [Video]

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

"Is there no India below Vindhya mountains?" MPs write to President on certain exclusions from Culture Committee

 MPs have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention in ensuring that the committee announced by the Minister for Culture to study..
DNA
Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet [Video]

Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet

Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:08Published

RJD workers stage protest against agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya [Video]

RJD workers stage protest against agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged protest against the agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya. Workers of RJD called it 'black law'. "We're protesting anti-farmer laws which must be repealed by the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' protest held in Ferozepur [Video]

Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' protest held in Ferozepur

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Ferozepur against the agriculture reform bills. Police personnel are present at the spot to maintain law and order...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

