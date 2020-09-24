President Kovind gives nod to three farm bills cleared by Parliament

Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or...
Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.
Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08Published
Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Ferozepur against the agriculture reform bills. Police personnel are present at the spot to maintain law and order...