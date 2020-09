COVID-19: With 2,261 new cases, Mumbai approaches two-lakh mark Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Mumbai has approached the two-lakh-mark, as more than 2,000 cases were recorded on Sunday yet again along with 44 COVID-related deaths. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,96,459 COVID-19 cases. In Maharashtra, more than 18,000 new *COVID-19* cases were recorded on Sunday taking the state's tally now to 13.39 lakh cases and... Mumbai has approached the two-lakh-mark, as more than 2,000 cases were recorded on Sunday yet again along with 44 COVID-related deaths. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,96,459 COVID-19 cases. In Maharashtra, more than 18,000 new *COVID-19* cases were recorded on Sunday taking the state's tally now to 13.39 lakh cases and 👓 View full article