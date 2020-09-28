Monday Memes: Deepika Padukone's alleged involvement in the Bollywood drug nexus ushers in a meme fest

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being...
Stop spreading lies: India tells Pakistan at UN General Assembly; PM Modi to speak at UN General Assembly today, climate change, terrorism on agenda; Fans pay last tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam at his..
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant..