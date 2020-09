You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total cases crossing the 60 lakh mark. More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark



India's total recoveries crossed 50-lakh mark on September 28. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 1 day ago Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News



India recorded 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus tally neared the 60-lakh mark. With 1,124 deaths reported in a single day, the total death toll has mounted to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this