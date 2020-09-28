Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut shares Donald Trump’s tweet asking Joe Biden to take drug test, says it’s much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs

Bollywood Life Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Amid the Bollywood drug probe that is going on, Kangana Ranaut has shared Donald Trump's tweet asking Joe Biden to take a drug test.
