What is left of NDA after Akali Dal, Shiv Sena exit: Saamana

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
With the Shiromani Akali Dal walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm bills, the Shiv Sena on Monday wondered if the BJP-led alliance really exists and asked who are in the coalition now. ​​​An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was surprising that NDA's "last pillar" Shiromani Akali Dal was not stopped from severing ties with the alliance.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut 02:16

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of...

Opposition parties hail Akalis’ NDA exit, Congress not enthused

 Led by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, several opposition members on Sunday hailed SAD for quitting NDA over the farm bills and thanked the Akalis for snapping their..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: Discontent within NDA; 71% millennials want to travel pan India [Video]

EJ Espresso: Discontent within NDA; 71% millennials want to travel pan India

PM Modi and several top BJP leaders condoled the death of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Jaswant Singh, who died at the age of 82 after battling with multi-organ dysfunction. There seems to be simmering discontent with the NDA after a jolt by Akali Dal on Saturday, Bengal BJP leader lashes out at party top brass after Nadda puts together a new A-team. Watch all the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:04Published

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis [Video]

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the..
IndiaTimes
Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis [Video]

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. "Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

With BJP's new team in place, all eyes now on Narendra Modi-led NDA government's Cabinet expansion

 After the announcement of a new team to run the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is an eager anticipation of an upcoming Cabinet expansion in the Narendra..
DNA
Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM [Video]

Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders are saying that farmers can now sell their agriculture produce anywhere. I want to ask - when were farmers not allowed to sell their produces as per their wish? They are misleading farmers," said Bhupesh Baghel while addressing a press conference in Raipur. "We urge the President not to sign the farm Bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. We also demand that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," Baghel added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:19Published

Jaswant Singh, top minister of Atal-era BJP, dies at 82

 Former Union minister and BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, who held key portfolios in the Vajpayee government, passed away after a long illness which rendered him..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Farmers playing big role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Farmers playing big role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News

Prime minister Narendra Modi, 'Mann ki Baat', Shiromani Akali Dal, National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, Akali quits NDA, Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published
BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills [Video]

BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm Bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Saturday night. He made the announcement after holding..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
SAD quits NDA over farm Bills [Video]

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

As BJP's new team unveiled, all eyes now on Cabinet expansion

 After announcement of a new team to run the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is eager anticipation of an upcoming Cabinet expansion in the Narendra Modi-led...
Mid-Day Also reported by •newKerala.com

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on meeting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, makes this big prediction

 A day after his 'secret' meeting with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he met the BJP leader to discuss certain...
Zee News

PM Modi congratulates BJP's new team, expresses confidence they will serve people selflessly
newKerala.com


