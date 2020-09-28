|
What is left of NDA after Akali Dal, Shiv Sena exit: Saamana
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
With the Shiromani Akali Dal walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm bills, the Shiv Sena on Monday wondered if the BJP-led alliance really exists and asked who are in the coalition now. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was surprising that NDA's "last pillar" Shiromani Akali Dal was not stopped from severing ties with the alliance.
