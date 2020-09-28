3novices #3Novices : What is left of NDA after Akali Dal, Shiv Sena exit: Saamana With the Shiromani Akali Dal walking out o… https://t.co/Kz0j0VW66o 1 minute ago The Tribune What is left of NDA after @Akali_Dal_ , #ShivSena exit, asks Sena mouthpiece #Saamana https://t.co/JpP97F9eqN 1 minute ago Deccan Herald An editorial in @ShivSena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was surprising that NDA's "last pillar" Shiromani Akali Dal… https://t.co/n4oI7jMQLz 10 minutes ago Mahendra Kumar Kain RT @IndianExpress: "Now some have said 'ram-ram' (adieu) to this venture and so there is no Ram left in NDA, which has lost two lions (Akal… 16 minutes ago The Indian Express "Now some have said 'ram-ram' (adieu) to this venture and so there is no Ram left in NDA, which has lost two lions… https://t.co/TIIbVnOYqO 21 minutes ago Gurwinder @officeofssbadal after internal setting with Jumla party, Akali dal left the NDA .. It will not impact Mr Sukha, w… https://t.co/cYTde5hEQl 1 day ago Shikha Kulshrestha After @ShivSena @Akali_Dal_ leaves NDA...This is what I have been saying since Shiv Sena debacle that @narendramodi… https://t.co/dSSURjFYjk 1 day ago