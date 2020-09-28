Global  
 

Punjab CM launches stir against farm laws at Bhagat Singh's village

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Punjab Congress leaders, led by CM Amarinder Singh, launched a sit-in agitation against the contentious agricultural laws at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh. Besides legal recourse, the Punjab government was looking at other options to scuttle the Centre's new agriculture laws "that are designed to ruin Punjab's farmers and economy", said the CM.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district District in Punjab, India


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

