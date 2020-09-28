Punjab CM launches stir against farm laws at Bhagat Singh's village

Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate



Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the incident and said, "Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. The incident is unfortunate. They are trying to mislead farmers. Words fall short to condemn this incident."

