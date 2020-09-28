|
Punjab CM launches stir against farm laws at Bhagat Singh's village
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Punjab Congress leaders, led by CM Amarinder Singh, launched a sit-in agitation against the contentious agricultural laws at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh. Besides legal recourse, the Punjab government was looking at other options to scuttle the Centre's new agriculture laws "that are designed to ruin Punjab's farmers and economy", said the CM.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khatkar Kalan town in Punjab, India
Bhagat Singh 20th-century Indian revolutionary
Delhi: Tractor set ablaze at India gate to protest against farm legislationsThe incident happened at around 7:30 am today when the group of unknown men carrying posters of Bhagat Singh reached the India Gate shouting slogans against the..
DNA
'His saga of valor will continue to inspire': PM Modi, Amit Shah remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversaryPrime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account to remember 'the brave son of Mother India'.
DNA
PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, calls him symbol of bravery and courageA day before the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighter and called him the..
IndiaTimes
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district District in Punjab, India
Punjab, India State in northern India
Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Grassroots fury sparks farm fire in Punjab
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this