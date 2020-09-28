PETA urges Narendra Modi to shut slaughterhouses, meat shops on Gandhi Jayanti
Monday, 28 September 2020 () People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to close all slaughterhouses and meat shops on Gandhi Jayanti to commemorate the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi who advocated non-violence and vegetarianism.
A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:32Published