Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws, accuses it of betraying farmers

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers at a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm laws had deliberately been brought at a time when the economy is collapsing and farmers are suffering losses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre 02:59

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

FIR filed against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi for violating Section 144 on way to Hathras

 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Singh alias Lallu, Dipendra Singh Hooda, PL Punia, Sachin Pilot, Gautam Budh Nagar Congress president Ajay Chaudhary are..
DNA
Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan: Miscreants gang-rape minor girl in Barmer, click photos of heinous crime; case registered

 A minor girl was gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The accused ran away from the scene of crime leaving the victim unconscious. The minor girl has been..
DNA

Amid COVID-19, 85.17% voter turnout recorded in third phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections

 Under the third phase of panchayat elections, villagers were enthusiastic about voting in 94 gram panchayats of three panchayat committees in Jaipur district on..
DNA

Sindh islands 'illegally annexed' by Imran Khan govt: Bilawal Bhutto

 Islamabad/New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) A presidential ordinance by the Imran Khan government to take control of the Sindh islands has kicked up a political storm in..
WorldNews
Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack [Video]

Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack

A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their injuries. Terrorists had opened fire at a road opening party of CRPF soldiers around 12:50 pm on Monday afternoon at Pampore bypass. Three other CRPF personnel including an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the terror attack. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain. Other political leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted to pay tributes to the jawans. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul’s tractor rally: Briefly stopped at Haryana border, protest continues [Video]

Rahul’s tractor rally: Briefly stopped at Haryana border, protest continues

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally was briefly stopped at the Haryana border on Tuesday afternoon. The Congress leader, with hundreds of party workers, was leading a tractor rally in Punjab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Watch: Police uses water cannons to disperse protesting farmers in Haryana [Video]

Watch: Police uses water cannons to disperse protesting farmers in Haryana

Farmers in Haryana came out on roads and protested against the farm laws on October 06. Sirsa farmers demanded the laws to be taken back by the government. Police had set up barricading to stop the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
New agri reforms will break chain of middlemen: Kanpur farmers [Video]

New agri reforms will break chain of middlemen: Kanpur farmers

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are supporting the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that the new farm laws will be beneficial for them. "The bills will benefit us. It will also break the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this

ribhutiwari

अथ शब्दानुशासनम् RT @meradeshmahan9: Was wondering since @narendramodi became @PMOIndia in May 2014 why NOT A single case filed against Cong Dynasty of Soni… 19 hours ago

meradeshmahan9

meradeshmahan Was wondering since @narendramodi became @PMOIndia in May 2014 why NOT A single case filed against Cong Dynasty of… https://t.co/Sz7m6ZM9bA 1 day ago

ShubhamAgrawal_

Shubham Agrawal 🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: An FIR was filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over march towards #Hathras. The FIR was filed u… 2 days ago

Rajdeep94174353

Rajdeep Hazarika RT @ndtv: UP Police Files Case Against #RahulGandhi, Sister Priyanka Over #Hathras March https://t.co/im79hL7biY https://t.co/wsTRCR5hhR 3 days ago

JituAgarwal1991

jitu agarwal RT @ndtv: Case filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by UP police under pandemic law over march towards Hathras https://t.co/Pv… 3 days ago

SheshRa26589372

Shesh Raj RT @arnabofficial9: #StopRapePolitics | FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, other Congress workers post tussle with UP police.. 3 days ago

kusum_nair

Kusum Nair BREAKING NEWS FIR Filed against Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi by Noida Police. @INCParody @KibaVenisha… https://t.co/ELRpxub37G 3 days ago

ayyarkartik

Kartik Ayyar RT @TelanganaMaata: Breaking !! Uttarpradesh : Police Files Case Against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Over #Hathras March Case file… 4 days ago