Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws, accuses it of betraying farmers
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers at a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm laws had deliberately been brought at a time when the economy is collapsing and farmers are suffering losses.
