Bhojpuri cinema to get a boost with Film City in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman allegedly raped by neighbour in Noida



A woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh. The heinous crime happened in Noida's Sector 20 area. "Prima facie it appears to be some other matter. However, we have registered the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago Designers Wolk Morais Turned LA Into Their Own Socially Distanced Runway



When the pandemic threw the very concept of traditional runways shows into chaos, one LA duo was well-positioned to confront the challenge. In 2019, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais opted to.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago News Package -Yogi Film City



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with several leading members of film fraternity. The virtual meeting was over the UP CM's proposal of a new film city in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this