Bhojpuri cinema to get a boost with Film City in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
Monday, 28 September 2020 () The Bhojpuri film industry is likely to spread its wings even higher following the announcement that a film city will come up in Uttar Pradeshs Noida by 2021 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A large number of Bhojpuri films are made in Uttar Pradesh. However, from studios to technical work, the Bhojpuri producers have to...
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on September 29. Criminals got injured during encounter and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place when police was on patrolling and a bike ran after seeing the cops. During the chase, the bikers...
When the pandemic threw the very concept of traditional runways shows into chaos, one LA duo was well-positioned to confront the challenge. In 2019, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais opted to..